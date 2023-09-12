Dan Cox and Roger Claypool have a chat while waiting to begin their golf games.

Pat Kellenbarger (TC Class of ’58), right, introduces herself to Fred Bridgewater (TC Class of ’73), left, at the Tarkio College Alumni Meet & Greet held Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Tarkio Golf Club.

The Tarkio College Alumni Association held a dinner for the visiting Tarkio College graduates, their families, and board members Saturday evening, September 9, 2023, in the Sid Cooper Banquet Hall in Thompson Learning Center.

The Hamburg High Charter School Culinary Class catered the dinner for the Tarkio College Alumni Association.

HT Adams, right, presented a Football Athletic Hall of Fame award to John D. Terry, II, left, at the Tarkio College Homecoming Weekend awards ceremony.

Rod McGehee was presented with the 2023 Outstanding Arts Award at the Tarkio College Homecoming Weekend awards ceremony September 9.

Paul Fell was presented a Basketball Athletic Hall of Fame award at the Tarkio College Homecoming Weekend awards ceremony September 9.

Francisco Xavier Acosta was presented a Baseball Athletic Hall of Fame award at the Tarkio College Homecoming Weekend awards ceremony.

Troy Wren was presented a Track & Cross Country Athletic Hall of Fame award at the Tarkio College Homecoming Weekend awards ceremony.