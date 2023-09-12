Kiara Hines and Marinda K. Liming are new to the Tarkio R-I School this year. Their information was inadvertently omitted from the story that ran August 31.

Kiara Hines

Kiara Hines is the new Kids’ Korner Preschool paraprofessional. She attended Tarkio R-I Schools and did her last two years of high school at Northwest Technical School in Maryville, completing a program called Teaching Professions.

She was previously employed as a nanny. Kiara lives in Tarkio and is the daughter of Matthew and Dawn Hines of Tarkio. She has an older sister, McKenzie.

When not in charge of children, Kiara enjoys hanging out with her family, being outdoors, and sitting by the water enjoying nature. Her goals for the school year are to ensure that the students have a great experience at Tarkio and to make a positive impact on children’s lives, as you never know what they are going through outside the classroom.

Marinda K. Liming

Marinda K. Liming is the new Tarkio R-I English teacher for sixth and eighth grades, is teaching dual enrollment, and is the seventh and eighth grade creative writing teacher.

Marinda graduated in 2000 from Fremont-Mills High School as a junior. She went on to obtain her Bachelor’s Degree from BYU-Idaho in 2005 and her post-bachelor’s in English secondary education from Buena Vista University in 2009. She then went on to receive her MA in English from Southern New Hampshire University in 2015 and her MFA in Writing from Lindenwood University in 2017. Currently, she is pursuing her Doctorate in English Pedagogy and hopes to graduate in May of 2025.

Mrs. Liming has been working as an adjunct college professor for six different colleges in four different states across two different time zones. At one point, she was teaching 13 composition classes totaling almost 300 students in one term. Before that, she had the opportunity to work in Florida for a few different schools. She started her educational career in 2008 as a paraeducator and moved into the role of teacher in 2013. She switched to the collegiate level in 2016 and is happy to be coming back to junior high and high school.

Marinda is married to James Liming of Falls City, Nebraska. He was her college sweetheart 20 years ago, and they reconnected during the pandemic and recently married. He is a retired Army veteran. Her son, Andrew, will be attending Tarkio and is looking forward to making new friends. He is an avid RPG player and enjoys spending time with his pets. He’s looking forward to being on a couple of different sports teams. They recently relocated from Nebraska to just outside of Westboro, Missouri.

Marinda is a certified water aerobics, yoga, and Pilates instructor. She is also a published author and owns a small publishing company. She received her first publication with Scholastic Art & Writing Awards when she was 16 years old, and the writing bug took hold from there! At the end of the day, she loves to curl up with a good book or listen to a well orated audiobook while driving.

This year, Mrs. Liming’s big goals are to get acquainted with students, to learn more about the culture of the Tarkio school system, and to help all students see that they are already well versed in English. They might just need a little help seeing it that way. She remarked, “I also hope to use literary circles in my classes to help students deepen their understanding of the world around them as well as themselves through the various lenses provided by the different characters they will encounter.”