Garrett and Jayme Wood and family were selected as the Missouri Farm Family for Atchison County, Missouri. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Jaylee Wood, Harper Wood, and Grayson Wood; middle row – Braylyn Wood, Jayme Wood, and Garrett Wood; and back row – Sarah Traub, Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for MU Extension & Director of Education & Impact; Nikki Cunningham, Missouri State Fair Commissioner; Chris Daubert, MU Vice Chancellor & Dean, College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; Kevin Roberts, Chairman, Missouri State Fair Commissioner; Jerald Andrews, Missouri State Fair Commissioner; Randy Little, Missouri State Fair Commissioner; Jamie Johansen, Missouri State Fair Commissioner; Todd Hayes, Vice President, Missouri Farm Bureau; and Blake Rollins, Chief Administrative Officer, Missouri Farm Bureau.

Garrett and Jayme Wood and family of Tarkio, Missouri, were among the families honored August 14 during the 66th annual Missouri Farm Family Day at the Missouri State Fair.

The Wood family was selected as the Atchison County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Atchison County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes children Braylyn, Jaylee, Harper, and Grayson.

Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.

The Wood family operates Crooked Creek Angus, a 3,500 acre farm raising Black Angus bulls. Braylyn, Jaylee, and Harper are enrolled in 4-H.

The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair Fair and State Fair Commissioners, the University of Missouri College of Agriculture Food and Natural Resources, and MU Extension and Engagement.

The event showcases the impact that Missouri farm families have on the economy and heritage of the state, said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe. “These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension. As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”