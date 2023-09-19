The Rock Port Tourism Board and Quilters Boutique will host the annual quilt show Saturday, October 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri. Quilt lovers will be able to see hundreds of fabulous quilts and special exhibits.

Enter a quilt in the show for a chance to win a quilting gift basket! Pre-registration of quilt entries can be done online. Quilts can also be entered Tuesday and Wednesday, October 3 and 4, 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building. Quilters of all ages are encouraged to participate.

Follow Quilters Boutique on Facebook and Instagram and watch the Atchison County Mail to learn more and get updates about this event. Contact Tami at Quilters Boutique at 660-744-2528 for more information.