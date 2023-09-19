The ATCO Outlaws Baseball Team competed in the KC Sports Fall Nationals, held at the Mid America Sports Complex in Shawnee, Kansas, this past weekend. The ATCO Outlaws 16U competed in the 16 Open division. In Saturday pool play the Outlaws won 7-3 over the Knuckleheads, and defeated Team KC Monarchs 14-2, giving the team the #2 seed and a bye for Sunday’s gold bracket. The Outlaws defeated KC Elite National 4-2 in the semifinal game of the bracket, and went on to win the championship Outlaws 10, Process Baseball 2. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Tayden Cook, Westyn Amthor, Case Millsap, Teagan Brunk, and JD Ledden; and back row – Chris Millsap, Coach Troy Cook, Logan Twyman, Jadyn Geib, River Dow, Tate Johnson, Jake Bodenhausen, and Coach Wyatt Amthor. (Jennifer Geib photo)