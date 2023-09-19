Jax Peregrine and Jacob Lester were among the Tarkio Boy Scout Troop 88 Scouts who took a SCUBA diving class at the Clarinda, Iowa, Lied Center. (Submitted by Duane Lester)

Tarkio’s Boy Scout Troop 88 is known for its hiking adventures, but this time they Scouts took a different plunge. Four scouts and three adults recently tried their hand – or should we say fins? – at SCUBA diving in Clarinda’s Lied Center pool.

The crew consisted of the Peregrine brothers, Bo and Jax, along with their dad, Brandon; Isaac Vette, joined by his father Tim; and Jacob Lester with his dad, Duane, rounding out the group. Leading them through the basics was none other than Chuck McIntosh, who knows a thing or two about water, having served as the Aquatics Director at Camp Geiger in St. Joseph, Missouri. Two other Scouts, Owen Vette and Silas Lester, attended the event and snorkeled, but were too young to participate due to Scouting rules surrounding SCUBA training.

The group got familiar with the SCUBA gear, learned the do’s and don’ts, and then experienced the unique sensation of breathing underwater, all within the safe confines of the pool. While it’s not quite the ocean’s depth, it’s a start!

This dip in the pool is just the beginning for Troop 88. They’ve got their eyes on the horizon and are keen on diving into open waters. By early next year, they hope to get fully open water certified and perhaps explore deeper seas.

Thinking about a splashy adventure yourself? The troop is always open for more folks to join the fun, both young and old. To jump in on the action, chat with Duane Lester at 816-604-9383 or Tim Vette at 816-896-2922.