East Atchison traveled to Stanberry, Missouri, September 13, 2023, to compete in a quad meet with Worth County, Stanberry, and Albany. The Lady Wolves won the contest with a team score of 217.

EA’s Sydnee Bruns was the match medalist with a 48, followed by Alex Barnett in 2nd with 49, Kamryn Brown in 4th with 56, Amelia Larson with 64, and Jillian Hannah with 75. Beth Clark played in the junior varsity contest.