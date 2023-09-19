The East Atchison Lady Wolves Golf Team won the JCC Invitational in Tecumseh, Nebraska, on September 14, 2023. Pictured are, from left to right, Beth Clark, Jillian Hannah, Sydnee Bruns, Alex Barnett, Kamryn Brown, Amelia Larson, and Coach Melody Barnett. (Shannon Bruns photo)

Saying the East Atchison Lady Wolves Golf Team had a successful day Thursday, September 14, 2023, is an understatement! The girls played in the Tecumseh, Nebraska, tournament and took 1st with a 393. Along with top spot, four girls medaled in the top 12! All five varsity girls set new personal records as well.

Alex Barnett placed 1st with an 84. She set a new personal record and an EA 9-hole record with a 36. Sydnee Bruns placed 4th with a 91. She set a new personal record for 18 holes. Amelia Larson placed 11th with a 108. She set a new personal record for 18 holes and a personal record for 9 holes with 52. Kamryn Brown placed 12th with a 110. She set a new personal record for 18 holes and a new personal record for 9 holes with 53. Jillian Hannah shot a 127, setting a new personal record on 18 holes and a new personal record on 9 holes with 59. Beth Clark participated in the jr. varsity action.

The Lady Wolves will host their own tournament on Thursday, September 21, at 9:00 a.m. at the Tarkio Golf Course.