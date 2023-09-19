Pepper and her calico sister Poppy are two older kittens needing homes. Paw Prints is paying to have them spayed and vaccinated.

For years, the needs of Atchison County pets and strays have fallen by the wayside. Although numerous individuals have taken it upon themselves to try and help, often using funds out of their own pocketbooks, there has never been a group effort by the cities of the county to make a difference in the lives of all animals. For awhile, Rock Port had a cat shelter run by a very caring woman who made it her mission to help as many cats as possible, but with her passing to cancer in 2017, a vast hole was left in the rescue community. Now, thanks to a rescue fund called Paw Prints and very generous donations pouring in from all over the states, Atchison County and area pets who find themselves in need of life-saving veterinary care or strays in need of vet care and a home finally have a chance.

It’s not a perfect system. Sadly, there is still not a foster-home based rescue or an animal shelter in Atchison County. But through the cooperation of individuals in the county and the Atchison County Veterinary Clinic in Tarkio, around 100 animals have been assisted by Paw Prints’ funds since 2020. Pets who need to be spayed or neutered, those who need emergency vet care due to injuries or fights or disease, or those who have reached the end of their lives and due to illness need to be euthanized, but their owners can not afford to pay, have been helped through Paw Prints. Paw Prints has also been providing pet food and supplies (thanks to locals who donate them) to the Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax, Missouri, Food Pantry in Tarkio to give to their clients who have pets. Strays who find themselves homeless and in need of a helping hand have also been assisted, from getting fixed, to receiving vet care and vaccinations, and networking to find them homes. Animals in Atchison County have found homes not only locally, but as far west as Colorado, as far north as Minnesota, and as far south and east as Florida. In a perfect world, the rescue of animals would not be necessary. But until then, Paw Prints is a stepping stone to helping them get the perfect lives they deserve.

In order for Paw Prints to continue to be successful in assisting as many animals as possible, donations are needed. Whether it’s $5 or $500, every little bit helps. Saving a pet is not cheap, but it’s worth it seeing their lives drastically changed for the better. To donate, make your checks out to Paw Prints and send to Farmers State Bank, PO Box 158, Tarkio, MO 64491 or contact Megan McAdams through Facebook or 816-262-1443. Not only are donations needed, but foster and forever homes are required to make this a success. Because there is no shelter here, there is no place to house the strays that come in. Having people willing to take animals in until permanent placements or homes can be found would greatly increase the number of animals who can be saved. And as always, forever homes are needed. There is nothing more rewarding than experiencing the love and joy a rescued animal gives you when you take them in. Many have come from absolutely horrible circumstances and having shelter and food and water, stability, and unending love 24-7 makes them some of the most loving pets you will ever have. People do not give animals enough credit. They know and understand that you have saved them and they devote the rest of their lives giving you love.

Help support Paw Prints’ efforts in saving animals. It’s a heartbreaking, but rewarding endeavor to save an animal in need. Be a part of something greater than yourself and help make a difference in these trying times. Save a life and adopt.