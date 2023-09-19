Jacob Erdman and Redge Herron finished in first place with a total of 363.5 points for the season in the Rock Port Golf & Country Club’s men’s league. Tad Gebhards and Clay Vogler were second, W.C. Farmer and Mark Bennington placed third, Garrett Schomburg and Hayden Wood placed fourth, Bill Anders and Gary Bogenreif placed fifth, Kaleb Kahue and Tim Rogers finished sixth, Britt Harmon and Dan Cotton were seventh, and Reed Martin and Lyle Brown placed eighth.

In total there were 21 teams in the two man league. The top eight made it to the play-offs with Tad Gebhards and Clay Vogler beating Lyle Brown and Reed Martin to win the tournament.