Landrey Kelly putts for the Lady Blue Jays while East Atchison’s Jillian Hannah waits her turn.

Lady Jay Payten Shrader chips toward the putting green.

Rock Port’s Brylea Shrader putts in the team’s tri-meet.

Rock Port’s Hadleigh Jones tees off.

Keira Roup takes a swing at the Rock Port vs. East Atchison high school girls golf match.

Lady Wolf Sydnee Bruns watches where her ball goes.

Lady Wolf Alex Barnett putts in the contest at Rock Port.

Amelia Larson tees off on #2.

Kamryn Brown chips from the fairway on the #1 green.

Lady Wolf Beth Clark tees off in the Rock Port tri-meet.

The Rock Port Lady Blue Jays hosted a tri-meet September 11, 2023, at the Rock Port Golf Course. Other teams competing were East Atchison and St. Joseph Christian.

The EA Lady Wolves came away with the win with a team score of 203, shaving off seven strokes from the previous week’s score.

Lady Wolf Alex Barnett was the match medalist with a 43. Other individual EA scores were: Sydnee Bruns, 2nd, 46; Amelia Larson, 3rd, 55; Kamryn Brown, 5th, 59; Jillian Hannah, 73; and Beth Clark, 73.

The Lady Blue Jays came in second with a team score of 232. Hadleigh Jones and Keira Roup tied for fourth place with scores of 56 each. Other individual Rock Port scores were: Payten Shrader, 6th, 57; Brylea Shrader, 9th, 63; and Landrey Kelly, 10th, 74.

The St. Joseph Christian team score was 372. There was only one golfer for Mound City.