The Rock Port junior high offense was on the ball in the football game against the Wolves. EA could not stop them from scoring.

Luke Gebhards is pictured with the carry for the junior high Wolves.

Blue Jay Aidan Smyser pulls down a Wolf to stop the advance.

Treyton Brown gains a few yards for the Wolves as Henley Mace attempts to pull him down.

With the ball is Rock Port’s Logan Ellis. The junior high Blue Jays defeated the Wolves 54-0. This was the Rock Port team’s second win of the season after defeating DeKalb 22-20 September 5, 2023.

With the pass in junior high football action in Rock Port is East Atchison Wolf Josh Schlueter.

Rock Port’s Blaise Krogen carries the ball up field as East Atchison’s Luke Gebhards prepares to intercept his path in junior high football action September 11, 2023.

EA’s Dayton Burke runs the ball up the field as Treyton Brown attempts to stop the forward movement of Rock Port’s John Gillem.