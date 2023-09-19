Lady Blue Jays place 3rd in Nodaway-Holt Tournament

The Rock Port Lady Blue Jays placed 3rd in the Nodaway-Holt Volleyball Tournament Saturday, September 16, 2023. Pictured are, from left to right: first row – Chaney Vogler, Dylan Kemerling, and Rylee Jenkins; second row – Landrey Kelly, Avery Meyerkorth, Addison Maifeld; third row – Emma Teten, Cali Driskell, Lexi Stanton, Claire Spiegel, Keira Roup, Ella Meyerkorth, Jayme McEnaney, Payten Shrader, Tatum Vogler, and Brylea Shrader; and fourth row – Claire Miller, Audrey Dougherty, and Assistant Coach Rachel Jenkins.

Lily Shineman digs a served ball from the back row in the junior high volleyball game against North Nodaway.

From the left front corner, Jaylynn Jones hits across court for a point.

Jaylynn Garst goes up strong and hits one past the defender.

Jayme McEnaney stretches to dig a ball from the back row.