Students from the three Atchison County schools attended a docudrama organized by Tarkio High School FCCLA members Sydnee Bruns and Brooklyn Wennihan as their STAR Event. Attendees were able to see the aftermath of a car crash caused by a drunk driver. Local emergency services arrived and provided assistance. Double M Towing of Rock Port provided the wrecked vehicles.

Tarkio volunteer firemen used the jaws of life to open a jammed door to extricate one of the victims.

The teenage victims were the driver, Alex Barnett, and the passengers, Sydnee Bruns, Addison Noland, and Brooklyn Wennihan.

Tarkio Police Chief Tyson Gibbons gives the drunk driver (portrayed by Casey Martin) a field sobriety test. He subsequently failed and was “arrested.”

The Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service crew provided “medical assistance” to the victims, including Sydnee Bruns, pictured.

Atchison County Coroner Shawn Minter arrived on scene and declared victim Brooklyn Wennihan deceased and the firemen helped to put her in a body bag and load her into the coroner’s vehicle. Seeing this is sometimes what ultimately “sobers up” the students and makes them realize that their actions behind the wheel can truly have life-altering consequences.