Thank you to the Tarkio Parks & Recreation board, the Flower Mill, Tarkio Hy-Vee, and Tarkio Police Department, as well as those who volunteered their time to make Friendship Day a success, despite not having the main event. Due to the predicted stormy weather and a Friday deadline to cancel rentals at the last minute, the Tarkio Parks & Recreation board decided to cancel the Friendship Day fair. It’s always a tough call to make and one everyone in Missouri understands as our weather always has a mind of its own. The activities that were held were still great fun!

East Atchison athletes and Tarkio and Fairfax High School students and faculty are celebrating Fall Homecoming this week. The jersey auction, bonfire, and special activities will take place Wednesday night around 8:00 p.m. at the football field in Fairfax. The parade will be held on Main Street in Tarkio on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and the pep assembly will immediately follow at the Tarkio football field. Friday night’s football game will begin at 7:00 p.m. in Fairfax with the coronation to follow. Join the celebration!

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Channing Willis will be held at the Fairfax Community Room in the fire station Sunday, October 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Come support this amazing little guy in need.

