The Fairfax High School candidates for East Atchison’s Fall Homecoming are, from left to right, Trent Kingery, Kendal Straub, Collin Hedlund, Jasey Smith, Sammie Litherbury, and Charlie Smith.

The Tarkio High School candidates for East Atchison’s Fall Homecoming are, from left to right: front row – Alex Barnett, Brooklyn Wennihan, Claire Martin, and Tommi Martin; and back row – Garret Rosenbohm, Ian Stepp, Linkin Murry, and Weston Klosek.

The Tarkio High School attendants for East Atchison’s Fall Homecoming are, from left to right: front row – Julia Foehrenbach, Kennedy White, and Kambry Bullock; and back row – Cole Anderson, Carter Wennihan, and Brody Wennihan.

The students at Tarkio and Fairfax High Schools are celebrating East Atchison’s fall homecoming this week. Lots of fun-filled festivities are planned for the students and the community. Below is a list of activities:

FAIRFAX

Fairfax’s theme is “TV Shows.” Each grade will be given a show to base their activities around. This year’s king candidates are Sammie Litherbury, Trent Kingery, and Collin Hedlund. Queen candidates are Jasey Smith, Kendal Straub, and Charlie Smith.

TARKIO

This year’s theme is “Game Shows – We Play To Win!” Each class has been given a game show to base their activities from: seniors, Wheel of Fortune; juniors, Wipeout; sophomores, The Price Is Right; freshmen, Family Feud; eighth graders, America’s Got Talent; seventh graders, Deal or No Deal; and sixth graders, Jeopardy.

Dress-up days include: Monday, No school; Tuesday, Barbie and Ken (wear pink and preppy); Wednesday, Salad Dressing, seniors (Caesar, togas and sandals), juniors (ranch, cowboy or western), sophomores (house, pajamas), freshmen (thousand island, Hawaiian), eighth graders (blue cheese, blue), seventh graders (French, berets and fashion), and sixth graders (honey mustard, yellow); Thursday, Twin Day (dress up with a partner); and Friday, Wolves Spirit (wear black, silver and orange).

Class contests include: Monday, No school; Tuesday, tug of war; Wednesday, water brigade race; Thursday, ultimate game show; and Friday, parade.

The students will be painting business windows on Main Street and those windows will be judged: seniors, Post Office; juniors, ABY Fitness; sophomores, Rogers Pharmacy; freshmen, Agnews on Main; eighth graders, Atchison County Veterinary Clinic; seventh graders, Farmers State Bank; and sixth graders, Soaks Em Clean.

JERSEY AUCTION, COLOR WAR, SCAVENGER HUNT & BONFIRE

A jersey auction and bonfire will be held in Fairfax on Wednesday, September 27, at 8:00 p.m. (tentative). Jerseys will be auctioned, with minimum bids of $25 and maximum bids of $100. Money raised from the auction will be split evenly between Fairfax and Tarkio. After the auction, students will be participating in a color war and scavenger hunt. The bonfire will follow with cheerleaders performing cheers and coaches and athletes giving talks.

PARADE

The homecoming parade will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 29, on Main Street in Tarkio (parade lineup at 1:00 p.m. with float judging at 1:15 p.m.). Come out and watch the parade! A pep assembly will be held at the football field immediately following the parade.

FOOTBALL GAME AND CORONATION

The East Atchison Wolves will host Osborn/Stewartsville Friday, September 29, at 7:00 p.m. at Fairfax. At halftime, the cheerleaders and dance team will perform and the Tarkio/Fairfax bands will perform a field show. The crowning of kings and queens will take place following the game.

Tarkio king candidates are Weston Klosek, Linkin Murry, Garret Rosenbohm, and Ian Stepp. Queen candidates are Alex Barnett, Claire Martin, Tommi Lee Martin, and Brooklyn Wennihan. Attendants are: Julia Foehrenbach and Cole Anderson, juniors; Kennedy White and Carter Wennihan, sophomores; and Kambry Bullock and Brody Wennihan, freshmen.