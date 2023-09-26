October 1, 1948

• In a speech given here Wednesday, the Honorable Ray Weightman, judge of the circuit court, presented his own proposal for a wiser treatment of delinquent youth which would make necessary a contract among nine counties. In cities, there are special homes for delinquent youth to go to, but in rural areas there are no such places. Thus, the youth are sent to Boonville where they are associated with boys much too “tough.”

• Charlie Wells traveled to Kansas City to attend the funeral of his nephew, Sgt. William Wells of the Kansas City Police Force. Sgt. Wells died from wounds suffered in a violent gun fight the preceding Monday night where several others were also killed at a Paseo Street house.

• In observance of the 56th anniversary of the founding of the Tarkio Christian Church, members and guests will meet for a dinner and address by the Rev. Ralph G. Allen, State Director of Church Development for the Disciples of Christ. The church was organized September 10, 1891, and the present building was dedicated October 9, 1892.

• The Little Theatre group of Tarkio College will present a comedy, “A Date With Judy,” as the first play of the 1948-49 season. Little Theatre membership now numbers about 40, but continues to grow.

• Sidney Walker of Tarkio, riding his Western stock 3-gaited horse, won first in a musical chair contest at the Western type horse show held September 15 in Fairfax.

October 4, 1973

• A fire in a second floor dorm room in Marshall Hall on the Tarkio College Campus was discovered about 3 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire was brought under control and extinguished before spreading. The new generator, flood lights, and exhaust fan of the fire department were useful in preventing a great loss.

• A farm family from Tarkio will be featured as the Farm Family of the Week on WOW-TV Channel 6 in Omaha, Nebraska, October 5. Mr. and Mrs. Duane Broermann and their son, Don, will be interviewed. Duane, his father, and his brother have a partnership operation farming over 1,000 acres of land and producing corn, soybeans, and some wheat. Duane also raises between 300 and 400 head of hogs a year and feeds about 300 head of cattle. They also have a trucking operation.

• What a crowd and variety of food including caramel apples, brownies, fudge, hot dogs, cold sandwiches, baked potatoes, candy bars, gum, coffee, and pop! The concession stand at the Tarkio vs. Rock Port game raised over $300.

October 1, 1998

• Tarkio High School recently received a grant for $9,600 for technology education. The grant was written and applied for by industrial arts instructor Bill Lindsay, with the help of Superintendent Mike Mendon. The school was able to use the funds to purchase a computerized router table. The table was built by and is operated by the students.

• Correctional Services Corporation and Youth Services International, Inc. announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Tarkio Academy is a YSI facility.

• Zach Schebaum was the winner of the Great Pumpkin Contest at Tarkio Elementary. The pumpkin, grown and donated by school nurse Janene McEnaney, was 133 pounds and Zach’s guess of 135 pounds was the closest guess to the correct weight. He got to take the giant pumpkin home.