October 1, 1948

• U.S. Senator Forrest Donnell and Mrs. Donnell spent Saturday afternoon and night in Fairfax as the guests of the senator’s uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. J.S. Donnell.

• Construction work at the Fairfax Community Hospital is moving along at a rapid pace. Window frames for the second story have been put in place and bricks are being laid around them. Everyone hopes that conditions will allow steady progress so the building can be enclosed before cold weather.

• Emil Tiemeyer is advertising his annual Poland China sale at his farm, one mile south and two miles west of Tarkio on Highway 275. He will sell 40 boars and 40 gilts of some of the best Poland China bloodlines.

• The Fair Theatre has installed the latest in projection lighting equipment – the Strong Arc Lights, which makes a clearer and more beautiful picture.

October 4, 1973

• The Fairfax Band will march at the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda, Iowa, October 6. The bands will also join together for a mass concert on the football field. Selections to be played will include “Officer of the Day,” “Men of Ohio,” and “Hosts of Freedom.” Rita Hawkins will be the queen candidate representing Fairfax.

• Mrs. Irene Newman and her mother-in-law, Mrs. Antonio Newman, recently moved to Fairfax from Denver, Colorado. They are residing in the late Frank Miles’ residence. Mrs. Irene Newman is the mother of Mrs. Henry Graves.

• Mr. Rankin Sheets is organizing a 4-H geology project group. At a recent 4-H meeting, members examined rocks and rock jewelry that Sheets made.

• Burlington Northern will provide freight service to three communities in Atchison County through a mobile agent. The mobile agent will serve Fairfax, Tarkio, and Westboro via a van outfitted as an office with radio and telephone equipment for two-way communication with the agent at the base station in Hamburg, Iowa.

October 1, 1998

• Ask Elsie Fae: “A few days ago I had a nice conversation with Jessica Koop. She was at the shop answering the phone and running errands for her mother and Betty. Jessica is in the sixth grade.When children are grown and leave home, we often say, “the chick has left the nest.” In the case of Jessica, we will probably say, “she flew the Koop.”

• A new business has been started in the Fairfax community. It is Primerica Financial Services. It is run by Bill and Lesa Arthaud of Fairfax. Primerica was founded in 1977 and is a marketing arm of the Travelers Group.

• The Fairfax Marching Pride competed in the Shenandoah, Iowa, Parade September 26 and received first place in its division, competing against sixth other bands. The Marching Pride has 50 members this year, which is over half of the high school student body.

• Robert Erwin, MFA Oil Company’s bulk and propane plant manager in Fairfax, has been honored for 20 years of service. Mr. Erwin was presented an award from Dale Creach, president of MFA Oil, at the company’s recent sales meeting.

• The Punt, Pass, and Kick competition had 20 participants this year, including two girls. Alyssa Wiley and Beth Graves held their own against the boys.