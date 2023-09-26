Helping Hands for Jesus will hold its fall rummage sale Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, October 4, 5 and 6, at the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp. The rummage sale will be open 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Friday’s sale will be 8:30 – 11:00 a.m. Special discounts include half price from noon until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, and $1 bags on Friday. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the mission and support programs of Helping Hands for Jesus. Unsold items will be donated to charity.