The East Atchison Lady Wolves Golf Team will participate in #fillthecart for Pink Out when they play in Maryville, Missouri, October 3, 2023. The golfers will take donated items to add to the cart, which will all be donated to the Oncology Department at Mosaic, the hospital in Maryville.

Items needed include blankets, wigs, magazines, applesauce cups, gift cards for gas or meals, hand lotion, socks, etc. Take your donations to Melody Barnett or Shannon Bruns at Tarkio Elementary or call 660-541-3914. The deadline for donation drop-off is October 2.