October 1, 1948

• Forty-one volumes of rare, old, Rock Port newspapers in the files of the State Historical Society of Missouri are now being microfilmed. They include 16,778 pages of the Atchison County Journal, Atchison County Mail, and Atchison County Democrat from 1879-1910.

• Wm. A. Jones, a tenant on one of the West farms northwest of Rock Port, was found dead of a heart attack on Highway 275 near Muinch wye Tuesday. Mr. Jones was going home with his horse and buggy, carrying rolls of floor covering tied to the sides. One of the rolls became unfastened and Mr. Jones got out to fix it, then had a heart attack while standing in the roadway.

• The Rock Port Cardinals will have a dinner at the Central Cafe October 4. Guest speaker will be Elton Castor, who for several years has been a scout for the New York Yankees. He is a brother to Mrs. Lee Boettner.

September 27, 1973

• William H. Corken, president of the Bank of Atchison County in Rock Port, was elected Regional Vice President of Region Three of the Missouri Bankers Association.

• The first accident on the new section of Interstate 29 in Atchison County since the stretch of road was opened occurred September 15. The accident occurred when an Iowa driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle. It traveled 216 feet and down a four-foot bank for 86 feet before striking a culvert in a drainage ditch, then traveled another 50 feet.

• A combination sporting goods store and fur buying business will be open October 1 near the intersection of U.S. 136 and 275 west of Rock Port. Northwest Missouri Fur and Supplies, under ownership of Harold Hulett of Rock Port, will open Monday.

• Melinda Shelton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Doyne Shelton of Rock Port, celebrated her ninth birthday at the Missouri State Fair, where she showed Maidett of SMG, a registered Galloway heifer. The heifer was the champion in the junior heifer class, reserve champion female in the Galloway class, placed first in the best pair of heifers class, and placed 2nd in the get of sire class.

• Ronald L. Scott, a 1966 Rock Port High School graduate, has graduated from the California College of Mortuary Science in Los Angeles and passed his state license examination as a funeral director embalmer.

September 24, 1998

• The Rock Port United Methodist Church was the setting for the wedding of Carolyn and Jerry LeFever on Friday, August 28.

• Mo Valley Ag and the Tom Boatman family of Rock Port were featured in a recent issue of Country Spirit magazine. In the story “Site Specific Farming – New Technology Producing The Field of Dreams,” Tom Boatman was featured on the cover. Also featured were Wally Riebesell and Tim Lemmon with Mo Valley Ag. Riebesell and Lemmon use an ATV outfitted with GPS technology and computer. The ATV is used to generate the soil or grid samples logging the coordinates using satellite technology.

• Old Fashioned Saturday Night was a huge success thanks to organizers Julie Burke and Lisa Freborg. Debbie True won the giant pumpkin that weighed 108 pounds by guessing the closest weight – 105 pounds.