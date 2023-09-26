Restore Rock Port is hosting a free city-wide clean-up event September 29-30. Dumpsters will be available to Rock Port residents at the Rock Port City Park from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 29, and 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 30, to assist with household and property clean-up. This is a great opportunity for residents to dump unwanted items like old furniture, appliances, mattresses, broken toys and play structures, bicycles, etc.

The following items will not be accepted: tires, paint, oil, household cleaners/chemicals, air conditioning units, bagged trash, and yard waste.

Seniors (65+) may call 660-744-6562 by Friday, September 22, to schedule pick-up of large items such as major appliances and furniture.