A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Channing Willis will be held Sunday, October 1, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfax Community Room. Take-out orders are available. If you are harvesting in the field and need your meal to go, text 816-805-8272. Free-will donations will be accepted. Donations can also be dropped off at Tarkio or Fairfax Farmers State Bank or made at Channings Journey on GoFundMe.

Channing is the four-year-old son of Caitlyn O’Riley and Lexi Willis and the grandson of Shaun and Sam O’Riley and Jamie and Amy Rice. He was diagnosed with a very rare disease called Leukodystrophy Vanishing White Matter. There is no cure for this disease, but Channing was accepted into a trial in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and is currently there receiving treatment. The family needs help in paying for this. The trial, which started September 15, will last five to eight weeks.