The Rock Port Tourism Board and Quilters Boutique will host the annual quilt show Saturday, October 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri. Quilt lovers will be able to see hundreds of fabulous quilts and special exhibits.

Follow Quilters Boutique on Facebook and Instagram for updates about this event.

CH-F Auxiliary to raffle antique quilt

An antique quilt, Dresdan Plate pattern, made in 1934 by the Rupe’s Grove Community Club, will be raffled off at the quilt show in Rock Port Saturday, October 7, 2023. The quilt show will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building.

The quilt was purchased at an auction in Rock Port by Janet Hunter, Rogersville, Missouri, formerly of Fairfax, wife of former Fairfax physician, Dr. Jim Hunter. She recently donated the quilt to Community Hospital Auxiliary to use for fundraising efforts.

The antiquity and uniqueness provided by the talented nimble hands that created, pieced and quilted this lovely keepsake were provided by Anna Mary Bullerdieck, Lena Hall, Lois Backhaus, Mrs. W. Curry, Mamie Deatz, Agnes Stoner, Margaret Stoner, Nita McCartney, Trinka Ottmann, Grandma Gambrel, Anna Vogler, Wanda Kish, Mrs. D.L. McConnell, and Nellie Schaeffer.

This is a unique item and may hold memories of relatives who are now gone. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the CH-F Gift Shop or the day of the quilt show at the Atchison County Memorial Building. Proceeds will benefit the Auxiliary’s scholarship fund to assist students enrolled in a health care related education program. The winner will be drawn at the end of the quilt show and does not need to be present to win.