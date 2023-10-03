The three Atchison County high school marching bands traveled to Clarinda, Iowa, on Saturday, September 30, 2023, to compete in the 68th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree.

In the high school class 1A parade competition, the Tarkio High School Marching Indians earned first place and took home a plaque. (MaryAnn Hull photos)

In the high school class 1A parade competition, the Fairfax High School Marching Pride earned fourth place.

The Rock Port High School Marching Band participated in the 1A parade and also 1A field competition. The band placed second in the field competition. Abby Palmer, director, said, “See their full halftime show, ‘Billboard Memories,’ this Friday night, October 6, at the varsity football pink out game!”