Atchison County 4-H members and FFA members work hard before, during, and after the Atchison County Fair.

Nash Schomburg, Rock Port, showed his steer, Oreo, and placed third in his class at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Missouri. Nash also exhibited his vegetable basket and a gardening poster at the fair. (Afton Schomburg photo)

Raylynn Jenkins was loving on Tom at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Missouri. (Submitted photo)

4-H is a fantastic organization that brings together youth, families, and caring adults to foster personal growth, community involvement, and lasting friendships. Each year, National 4-H Week is celebrated by millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni coming together to promote the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. “I Love 4-H” is this year’s theme and it celebrates 4-H as one family with many hearts and smiles.

4-H provides opportunities for youth to find their spark by providing educational opportunities, caring mentors, and service-learning opportunities. Youth choose their own path and are guided by volunteers with similar passions.

Atchison County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by highlighting some of the inspirational 4-H youth in our community who are working tirelessly to support each other and their communities.

“I cannot express how much I love Missouri 4-H’s members, volunteers, families, faculty and staff,” says Lupita Fabregas, Sr. Program Director of Missouri 4-H. “We are truly one big family with many passionate individuals who are committed to personal growth, leadership, and making a positive impact in our world.”

Fabregas challenges each member and volunteer to show their 4-H spirit during National 4-H week and recruit at least one new member for their 4-H family. Missouri 4-H has a broad range of project topics and delivery methods to ensure that there is an opportunity for all Missouri youth to participate in 4-H.

This year, for National 4-H week, the Atchison County 4-H will be doing a local supply drive for Atchison County schools. Many students are in need of personal hygiene products, as well as additional school supplies. It is hoped to get the community involved in donating as many supplies as possible. Supplies can be dropped off the the MU Atchison County Extension Office from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Monday through Friday, or call 660-744-6231 after hours and leave a message and arrangements can be made for drop off after hours or pick up if needed.

In Atchison County, there are five organized 4-H community clubs chartered. They are: Atchison County Robotics, Atchison-Holt Shooting Sports, Farmer City, Lucky Clovers, and Wolverines. Atchison County has a youth led council and numerous volunteers.

There will be a 4-H open house Tuesday, October 10, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Velma Houts Fair Building in Rock Port. Join them for refreshments, snacks, and pumpkin painting. Assistants will be available to help register those who need help or have questions about 4-H and what it has to offer.

To learn more about how you can get involved, visit https:/4h.missouri.edu/

Supply drive for county schools

The Atchison County 4-H and University of Missouri Atchison County Extension Office will be hosting a supply drive for Good Neighbor Week and National 4-H Week for Atchison County schools.

Atchison County schools are in need of supplies and hygiene products for their students. Items needed are: toothbrush and toothpaste, deodorant (for male and female), body wash (for male and female), shampoo and conditioner, lice shampoo, washcloths and loofah, feminine products (pads and tampons), hair ties, socks, disposable nail files, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, glue sticks, headphones, and wireless mouse.

The supply drive will run the entire month of October. Donations can be dropped off at the Extension Office from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Arrangements can also be made for pick up or drop off after hours (call 660-744-6231).

Pamela Morriss, Youth Program Associate and Office Manager, said “Thank you to our Atchison County residents for your support in helping our youth.”

Missouri celebrates National 4-H Week

Gov. Mike Parson designated October 1-7, 2023, as National 4-H Week in Missouri. During the week and beyond there will be events and activities promoting the values and principles of 4-H. These include community service projects, celebrations and achievement days highlighting positive impacts 4-H has had on young people and their communities, said Lupita Fabregas, senior program director for the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.

Fabregas challenges members and volunteers to show their 4-H spirit during National 4-H week and recruit at least one new member for their 4-H family.

“This year, National 4-H Week celebrates the many smiles and one heart of Missouri,” said Missouri 4-H marketing and communication coordinator Sherry Grace. “‘Many smiles, one heart’ beautifully captures the sense of unity and purpose that 4-H instills in its members. It reminds us that, despite our diverse backgrounds and interests, we can all come together under the common banner of making the world a better place.”

Gov. Parson and his wife, Teresa, who is a 4-H alumna, hosted Missouri State 4-H Council President Zoe Engelbrecht, Treasurer Taylor Muench and regional representatives Emmalyn Schnieders and Lily Rucker in his office to receive the 4-H Week proclamation. They were joined by State 4-H Council coordinators Megan Kershner and Sage Eichenburch, adviser Juli Thrasher, and MU assistant professor of human development and family science and state 4-H leadership and civic engagement specialist Clay Hurdle.

“Receiving the proclamation from the governor was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Engelbrecht. “It was so amazing to be able to talk to the governor about how much I love 4-H and how beneficial it is to others. I am so very thankful I got this experience.”

October 1 is the first day of the new 4-H year, so it is time to re-enroll and choose projects for the coming year. Missouri 4-H has a broad range of project topics and delivery methods to ensure there are opportunities for all Missouri youths to participate in 4-H.

Lucky Clovers

The Lucky Clovers held their kick-off meeting for 2022-23 last October. They enjoyed a hayride and roasted hot dogs and s’mores.

In November they made decorations for residents at the nursing home.

The club adopted two elder baskets in December and club members donated items for the baskets.

In February, they donated money and products for bathrooms at school.

They volunteered to work at the Atchison County Fair Board Fish Fry in March by cutting and placing desserts on plates.

This past summer, they ran the concession stand for the Fair Board Jackpot Show, and helped during the Atchison County Fair.

Leaders of the Lucky Clovers are Afton Schomburg and Dixie Teten. Follow them on Facebook (Atchison County Lucky Clovers).