Dakota Evans returns the kick-off 70 yards to tie the ball game at 6 to 6 against Nodaway Valley.

Quarterback Cade Makings dives across the line to get Rock Port’s first touchdown of the game.

Reed Miller gets his second fumble recovery for the day against Nodaway Valley.

Ryder Herron, #99, and Brock Holmes, #13, force a Nodaway Valley fumble, setting up the Jays’ next touchdown.

Rock Port traveled to Graham, Missouri, on Saturday, September 30, to take on Nodaway Valley Thunder in game six of the season.

With the wind blowing and about 95 degrees to start the game, Rock Port would receive the opening kick-off. Both teams had their struggles on the day, with Rock Port racking up the 80 yards in penalties and Nodaway Valley being unable to hang on to the football, fumbling it six times. Rock Port recovered three of them.

The Thunder would be first to put points on the board with just over five minutes left in the first quarter. Rock Port wouldn’t find the end zone until the second quarter, following the second fumble by the Thunder deep in their own territory, setting up quarterback Cade Makings, who would tie the game at 6-6. Nodaway Valley would answer back scoring, not getting the two point conversion, making the score 12-6. Dakota Evans would then do what he is known for and take the kick-off back 70 plus yards to tie the game at 12-12. This would end the first half.

The Thunder was quick to answer on their first possession of the second half. They had a chance to score again following an onside kick that was recovered by Nodaway Valley, but the Jays’ defense would step up and recover their third fumble of the day. Dakota Evans would have another big run as he took Makings’ hand-off 50 plus yards to the house to tie the game once again at 18 all. Nodaway Valley managed the clock well and scored late in the fourth quarter to bring the final score to 24-18.

Rock Port will be home on Friday night and will take on Mound City at Blue Jay Stadium. The game will begin at 7:00 p.m.