The East Atchison Lady Wolves competed in the Southwest Valley Volleyball Tournament in Corning, Iowa, Saturday, September 23, 2023. The girls went 5-0 to bring home the championship trophy. Pictured are, from left to right: front row – Addison Noland, Tommi Martin, Claire Martin, Jersi Poppa, Jasey Smith, and Charlie Smith; and back row – Head Coach Madison Hagey, Payton Woodring, Lizzie Schlueter, Grace Oswald, and Assistant Coach Michelle Seiter. (Traci Martin photo)

The East Atchison Lady Wolves junior high volleyball team placed third in the 275 Conference Junior High Tournament in Rock Port Saturday, September 30, 2023. Pictured are, from left to right: front row – Emma Navin, Makenna Caudill, Brilee Slemp, and Keely Bredensteiner; and back row – Assistant Coach Sasha Bruce, Assistant Coach Brianna Shaw, Teagan Taylor, Elsey Rogers, Azlynn Wiley, Rhoni Caudill, Macy Stepp, Annalee Livengood, Taya Windham, and Head Coach Allison Rogers.

Brilee Slemp keeps the volley going in EA jr. high volleyball action at the 275 Conference Tournament in Rock Port.

Elsey Rogers picks up the dig in EA junior high volleyball action at the 275 Conference Tournament.

Macy Stepp gets squared up for the dig in EA junior high volleyball action at the 275 Conference Tournament.

Lady Wolves Annalee Livengood sets up Teagan Taylor in a 275 Conference Tournament contest.

With the serve in a 275 Conference Tournament match is Lady Wolf Taya Windham.