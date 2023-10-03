The East Atchison Lady Wolves golf team traveled to Auburn, Nebraska, to compete on September 25, 2023. The girls brought home a second place plaque. Pictured are, from left to right, Coach Melody Barnett, Beth Clark, Jillian Hannah, Alex Barnett, Sydnee Bruns, Kami Brown, and Amelia Larson. (Shannon Bruns photo)

The Rock Port Lady Jays golf team also competed in the Auburn tournament. Pictured, from left to right, are Landrey Kelly, Brylea Shrader, Keira Roup, and Hadleigh Jones. (Rock Port Blue Jays Twitter photo)

Atchison County golfers were on the road last week.

The teams traveled to Auburn, Nebraska, September 25, 2023, to compete in a tournament.

East Atchison brought home second place as a team with 424 points. Alex Barnett and Sydnee Bruns also brought home medals for individual scores.

The Lady Wolves’ individual results were: Alex Barnett, 87, 2nd place; Sydnee Bruns, 95, 3rd place (tie); Kami Brown, 126; Amelia Larson, 122; and Jillian Hannah, 120. Beth Clark played JV and shot a 149.

The Rock Port golfers placed fourth as a team with 504 points. The Lady Jays’ individual scores were: Brylea Shrader, 107, 8th place; Keira Roup, 118; Hadleigh Jones, 137; and Landrey Kelly, 142.

The golfers traveled to St. Joseph, Missouri, September 27, 2023, to compete in a contest at Fairview Golf Course against Lafayette, LeBlond, and Savannah.

The Lady Wolves came away with first with a team score of 198. Alex Barnett and Sydnee Bruns tied as match medalists with a 44 each. They were followed closely by Kami Brown with a 47. Jillian Hannah and Amelia Larson both shot a 63 and Beth Clark played JV and shot an 81. Sydnee Bruns and Kami Brown both set new personal records with their scores as well.

The Lady Blue Jays placed second as a team with a score of 244. Individual scores for the Rock Port golfers were: Brylea Shrader, 56; Hadleigh Jones, 61; Payten Shrader, 63; Keira Roup, 64; and Landrey Kelly, 66.