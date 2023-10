The next fresh mobile food pantry offered by Second Harvest of St. Joseph will be held Tuesday, October 10, in Mound City, Missouri. The food drop will take place in Griffith Park (474 Nebraska), beginning at 10:00 a.m. Because there will not be a food drop in Atchison County this month, Atchison County residents are welcome to attend. There are no income guidelines.

The next mobile food pantry in Tarkio will be in November. For more information call Community Services at 660-736-4646.