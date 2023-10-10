The annual Fall Holiday Arts and Crafts Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15, at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Among the various products being sold at the show are leather goods, paintings and prints, ceramics, wall hangings, toys, blankets, jewelry, metal art sculptures, pet products, etched glass, yard and garden art, pottery, candles, clothing, quilts, aprons, pillows, doll clothes, baskets, rugs, place mats, table runners, purses, floral arrangements and wreaths, wood and metal signs, soap and lotions, and many more original products.

Exhibitors will also be selling coffee cakes, dips, salsa, barbeque sauce, soups, jams, jellies, cheese and sausage, wines, fudge, honey, food mixes and roasted nuts. All items offered for sale to the public are handmade by the exhibitor.

The hours of the show are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 and children 10 and younger are free. Parking is free throughout the show. All patrons who attend the show on Saturday will receive a two-day re-entry stamp.

For more show information, call 563-357-1986.