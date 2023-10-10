Ladies of all ages are invited to the 14th annual women’s luncheon Sunday, October 22, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at The White Barn, 21792 Outer Road, Rock Port, Missouri.

Come ready for a wonderful time of Christian fellowship, encouragement, worship, and prayer as they discuss the theme “Drawing Near to God with Confidence” (Hebrews 10:19-25). Invite a friend!

This year’s speaker will be Marta Green. Macy Williams will lead the worship.

RSVP by October 15 to Bing Boettner at 660-744-2438 or email rpbaptistchurch@gmail.com. Include in your RSVP the first and last name of your guest(s) and their primary contact information (email, phone, etc). If childcare is needed, please include your child(ren)’s name, age and any food allergies if applicable.