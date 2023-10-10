C.A.R.E. of Atchison County is holding a Domestic Violence Awareness Month candlelight vigil Wednesday, October 11, 2023, from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. on the east lawn of the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri. Come out and show your support for the victims.

Atchison County senior band students and athletes will be honored at the following games: volleyball – EA, Thursday, October 12, 2023, in Fairfax, and Rock Port, Monday, October 16, in Rock Port; and football, cheer, band, cross country, and girls’ golf – EA, Friday, October 13, in Tarkio, and Rock Port, Friday, October 20, in Rock Port.

Westboro’s Lord’s Acre Day Festival is this Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15, 2023. Read the article on page 4 for more information. This is a fun-filled, 83-year-old event for all ages!

It’s National Fire Prevention Week. Thank you to all Atchison County volunteer firemen for their dedication and service.

