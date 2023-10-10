October 15, 1948

• Four children, Clarence, Joe, Veronica, and Agnes, suffered from automobile gas fumes Saturday night when they were riding with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Zirfas, of near Tarkio. The family was enroute to visit a patient at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville and the children were treated upon their arrival there.

• A team shoot for the Tarkio Gun Club members will be held Sunday afternoon at the Gun Club grounds east of Highway 4.

• Tarkio High School athletics will benefit this year from a fund of $795.50 worked for and obtained by a large number of “cornpickers” and donors. Folks went out to the Bill Carlson farm near the South York schoolhouse and shucked approximately 5,000 bushels over 109 acres of corn. The money will be used to buy hooded jackets for the football players.

October 18, 1973

• Millie Hurst and Melvin Rolf were presented with the 1973 Atchison County 4-H Alumni Awards. Harry Broermann was presented with a special pin and certificate for his 35 years of service to 4-H.

• Tarkio River left its banks Wednesday and Highway 59 near Ranch 11 was closed to traffic, with water over the road until late Saturday.

• A high temperature of 83 degrees was reported on the 14th followed by a low of 37 degrees on the 16th. Precipitation was 5.15 inches of rainfall for the week.

• Tarkio College has 12 international students from six different countries attending classes. They include Jelena Jovanovic, Yugoslavia; Panumos Koompropun, Viruch Loryont, Somchai Ngaothongaithon, Somdrai Pantanokasami, and Amek Rathakarngovid, Thailand; Van Loggins and Marina Moraitis, Egypt; John Nino, Columbia; Shafqual Kahman, Sudan; and Richard Rajnherc, Aruba.

• Nancy Hull and Tom Ryan were crowned Tarkio High School Homecoming Queen and King after the football game Friday night.

• Tarkio High School students were overjoyed when Friday at 7th hour, cheerleaders went by all the classrooms and picked up the students, leading them in a snake dance to Main Street.

October 15, 1998

• The theme at Beautiful Beginnings Preschool and Daycare the week of October 5-9 was “Safety.” Activities included exploring the inside of an ambulance and deputy’s car, meeting Gretchen the drug detecting dog, riding on the fire truck, visiting Dr. Hrabik’s office, and learning about stranger danger.

• Tarkio sixth graders participated in a hike-a-thon to raise money for the Tarkio Nutrition Center.

• Frank Higgins is conducting an Artist-in-Residence Program at Tarkio Academy and Tarkio Elementary. A recent project of his that received national attention was the play, “The Sweet By and By,” which starred Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner.

• The new bridges east of Tarkio are scheduled to open to traffic October 15. The total bid cost of the project was $4,297,530.45.