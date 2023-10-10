The Allen-Schiffern American Legion Auxiliary Rummage Sale will be held Friday, October 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday, October 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Legion Building. Donation take-in will be October 9-18 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. No items will be accepted on October 19 to make time for the auxiliary members to organize.

The sale always includes a huge assortment of clothing, household miscellaneous, small furniture, books, toys, and decorations for extremely low prices. On Saturday, everything is half price until 12:00 noon. After noon on Saturday, fill two sacks for $1.00. Stop by the sale to find your treasures!