A garage sale to benefit Stable Care will be held October 13 and 14 at Connections Counseling and Wellness in Tarkio. Stable Care is a not-for-profit corporation to help people find healing. Stop by 402 Main Street in Tarkio (formerly the Atchison County Historical Society Museum) from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 13, or 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Saturday, October 14. Find a treasure while supporting a great cause!