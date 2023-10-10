Submitted by Duane Lester

Football, community spirit, and a chance to give back: that’s what’s on offer on October 13th when the East Atchison Wolves take on the Rock Port Blue Jays at the M. David Palmeiro Football Stadium in Tarkio. But this isn’t just any football game. Tarkio’s very own Scout Troop 88 is calling upon fans of both teams to make this night a memorable one for young scouts in the area.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. and going through the first quarter of the game, Troop 88 is hosting a special donation drive, seeking contributions that could set the course for many scouting adventures ahead. As the autumn leaves turn and the chilly winds of winter beckon, many scouts are eagerly looking forward to camping trips, nature hikes, and countless learning opportunities. And the community has a chance to be part of their journey.

“We’ll be right inside the gate and we’re hoping to collect camping gear, scout uniforms, books, and any scouting-related items that can benefit our young scouts,” says Scoutmaster Tim Vette. “Old equipment, cast-iron skillets or dutch ovens, even if it’s been in your attic for years, can find a new purpose and be instrumental in a scout’s journey.”

It’s not just about tents, sleeping bags, or compasses, though. Troop 88 is particularly interested in old scouting equipment that former scouts might possess. “It’s incredible to see items that have a history, pieces that have seen countless campfires, treks, and ceremonies. It’s not just equipment; it’s a legacy,” Vette adds.

The East Atchison Wolves vs. Rock Port Blue Jays’ game promises to be an evening of thrilling sportsmanship (it’s also the Wolves’ senior parents’ night). But beyond the touchdowns and cheers, there lies an opportunity for the community to rally together and support a noble cause.

Residents, alumni, and former scouts: dig into your storerooms, check your bookshelves, and rummage through old camping gear. Your contributions could shape the scouting experiences of many young adventurers, passing on the torch of tradition and discovery.

Join us at the game on October 13th. Let’s cheer on our teams, relive scouting memories, and ensure that the flame of adventure burns bright for the next generation of Troop 88 scouts. For those interested in donating, but unable to attend the game, please contact Tim Vette at 816-896-2922 or Duane Lester at 816-604-9383 to arrange a drop-off. Every bit counts towards creating valuable experiences for our scouts.