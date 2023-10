The Fairfax Girl Scouts are holding a sock drive for the entire month of October for those in need of warm socks this winter. Small socks, big socks, even in between socks; orange socks, blue socks, as long as they are new socks; donate today! Drop off locations in Atchison County are at the Dollar General stores in Tarkio and Rock Port and at Community Services, 322 Main Street, Tarkio.