October 15, 1948

• The undefeated Tarkio Indians will battle the Rock Port Blue Jays for the lead in the Tri-State Conference Friday night at Pierce Rupe Field. Severe injuries in the Sidney game last week will make the Indians a two touchdown favorite, according to Coach Hinderliter.

• Wilbur Bressler of Rock Port has been elected president of the senior class at Tarkio College, where he is majoring in chemistry and mathematics. Dean Curnutt has been named student council member to represent the sophomore class. He plans to major in business.

• The Band Mothers, an organization fostering the purchase of new uniforms for the high school band, have received a fine response. It now appears that in a short time the boys and girls of the band will be stepping out in some high-class uniforms.

• Lee Pemberton & Sons Hy-Klas Food Stores and Locker Service at Rock Port advertised the following specials: Velveeta cheese, 2 pound box for 85¢; Dainty crackers, 1 pound box for 20¢; and Hy-Klas pumpkin, 15¢ for a No. 2 can.

October 11, 1973

• Rock Port kindergarten, first, and second grade students joined the Rock Port Fire Department in observing Fire Prevention Week by taking a ride in the big fire trucks. With sirens roaring, some 170 students enjoyed riding around town Monday, October 8.

• A false fire alarm was called in to the Rock Port Volunteer Fire Office October 9 about 11:15 p.m. Two fire engines, the emergency van, and all but one volunteer firemen reported to the White Rock Motel in Rock Port. Upon arrival, no fire could be found. It just so happened that at the time, a jury of a murder trial was sequestered at the White Rock. In accordance to jury rules, nobody entered any of the jury members’ rooms nor did any of the jury members come out of their rooms.

• Ray Wolf of Rock Port was honored at the Midwest Radio Convention in Lincoln, Nebraska, over the weekend as the ham operator present who had held his operator’s license the longest. Wolf has been a ham radio operator for 53 years.

• A new money order with the limit raised from $100 to $300 per order will be available at the Rock Port Post Office starting October 13. A new money order imprinter will replace the punch machine now in use.

• Bill Alloway, Rock Port, will be presented a pin for 25 years of service with the Missouri State Highway Department at ceremonies in Jefferson City October 10. Alloway is a highway maintenance foreman for the Rock Port area.

October 8, 1998

• Jerry Perry, manager of the Rock Port Water Plant, received the Warren Kramer Award at the annual water/wastewater conference in Jefferson City. Jerry was recognized for his outstanding contributions and endeavors to improve the water for the City of Rock Port.

• The Rock Port Board of Aldermen and Board of Public Works voted to start renovations and build an addition to City Hall and the utilities office.

• The Rock Port Blue Jays defeated the Hamilton Hornets 28-0 in a Grand River Conference game Friday night.

• The Rock Port Volunteer Fire Department asked residents to take part in the “Great Escape” fire drill October 7 by practicing fire safety drills when the sirens were sounded.