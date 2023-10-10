By Matthew Barnes

Settlers flocked to the new town of Westboro, Missouri, in the spring of 1881. The need for a place of worship was quickly recognized, so the railroad agent lent the waiting room of the new depot as a place of worship. This was the beginning of the Westboro Methodist Church. Prior to that time, Methodist congregations had existed in Hazel Grove and Walden Grove, two nearby ghost towns, for nearly 20 years. These two congregations came together in August of 1881 to form the Westboro Methodist Church and erected a small church soon thereafter.

By 1907, the congregation had outgrown the little church. It was reported that space was so scarce on Sundays that some were forced to worship outside. Plans were made to build a larger church which was completed in 1907. This church continued to serve as a place of worship until a fire broke out in November of 1939. The fire quickly spread throughout the church, and it was soon reduced to a pile of rubble. Following the fire, members of the congregation felt they had suffered an irreplaceable loss. But a church is not, in fact, a building, but people who follow Christ, and the congregation soon began the process of building a new church building.

A couple that lived south of Westboro, who had no relation to the church, suggested that farmers give an acre of corn or a hog to the church, thus the beginning of Lord’s Acre Day. Lord’s Acre Day, or God’s Acre Day as it was known back then, was not a new idea. In fact, it dates back to 1922 when Rev. H.M. Melton of Bluffton, Georgia, suggested that farmers in his congregation set aside one acre of farmland, donating the proceeds of “God’s acres” to the church.

Proceeds from the first Lord’s Acre Day funded the construction of the new church, which was dedicated in July of 1941, and Lord’s Acre Day has continued ever since. A day to give thanks to God for His goodness, mercy, and grace. This year has been one of change for the Westboro Methodist church. Last spring, the congregation made the difficult decision to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church to become an independent church.

While we do not entirely know what the future holds for our little church, we remain assured we will continue to spread God’s good word, as we did yesterday, as we do today, and most certainly will do tomorrow. Therefore, the theme for this year’s Lord’s Acre Day is “Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow.”

The Westboro Methodist Church invites anyone, regardless of denomination, to join them in celebrating the 83rd annual Lord’s Acre Day Festival Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15, 2023, in Westboro, Missouri. The weekend will be full of fun-filled festivities for people of all ages.

Festivities will kick off Saturday morning, October 14, with a crafts, baked goods, and miscellaneous sale at 8:00 a.m. in the church. A cake contest and auction will take place at 8:30 a.m. All cakes must be in place by 8:30 a.m. and judging will commence at 9:00 a.m. There are two classes of cake entries – box and scratch – with prizes being awarded in each. Categories in the adult competition will include best German chocolate cake, best angel food cake, best butter cake, and best decorated cake. The children’s contests (under 12 and 12 & over) will include best cake and best decorated cake. All cakes will be auctioned.

A parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. with entrants to assemble at the City Park on Main Street by 8:30 a.m. Judging will be completed by 9:00 a.m. The parade will end at the school house lot by the ballfield. The parade is open to the public. This year’s parade grand marshal is Donald Lee Martin. Join in the fun with your floats, bicycles, ATVs or small motorized vehicles, pets, horses/mules/ponies, bands, loads of grain, livestock, farm equipment, old vehicles, motorcycles, car clubs, and costumes. Prizes will be awarded to participants.

An auction will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Cakes, crafts, grain, and miscellaneous items will be sold in the church sanctuary.

A lunch of ham or chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, salads, pie, cake, coffee, and tea will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted.

Other Lord’s Acre activities include a bounce house for the kids across from the church, a corn hole tournament at 1:00 p.m., and a horseshoe tournament at 2:30 p.m.

A baby show for age groups 3 years and younger will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the church.

A chili and potato soup supper will begin at 5:00 p.m. in the church with the menu to include chili, potato soup, hot dogs, desserts, and drinks.

Silent auction bids will be taken during the supper for a “work day” provided by the Westboro Methodist Youth. Work will in-clude fall yard cleanup, etc.

A Lord’s Acre Thanksgiving Worship Service will be held Sunday, October 15, at 9:30 a.m. For more information, contact Reverend Cathy Riggins at 712-303-3104. The Westboro Methodist Church is located at 302 1st Street.