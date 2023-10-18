Registration for the Adopt-A-Family program, sponsored by the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, has begun. This program helps people who are struggling financially with gifts and food for Christmas. People who wish to be considered for this program must apply through Community Services. Call 660-736-4646. The deadline for registration is November 22.

If you would like to adopt a family, or elder, email rmpa@rpt.coop or call or text 660-253-3535. If you call, please leave your name, the best time to call back, and a brief message and your message will be returned as the secretary’s schedule permits.

At this time, four elder baskets, one family basket, and three children have registered.