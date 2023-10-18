Glen Scott welcomed everyone to the candlelight vigil.

Presiding Commissioner Curt Livengood read a resolution from the County Commission recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Victim Advocate Kris Davis shared a poem.

Mary Kahn, left, board member, shared a poem written by Sandra Marr, right, at the candlelight vigil. The candlelight vigil was in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

C.A.R.E. of Atchison County held its annual candlelight vigil Wednesday, October 11, to recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

C.A.R.E. also set up a pinwheel display at the intersection of Hwy. 136 and Main Street in Rock Port. Each pinwheel represents a victim of domestic violence that C.A.R.E. worked with in 2022. There are 149 pinwheels which means 149 people were helped by C.A.R.E. Kris Davis, Victim Advocate, said, “We hope that the candlelight vigil along with the pinwheel display helps people understand that domestic violence does happen in rural areas and those that have been affected by domestic violence realize that they are not alone.”

There are some unique challenges that come with escaping domestic violence in a rural setting that most don’t think about when they ask questions like, “Why don’t they just leave?”. The challenges that rural survivors face the most are geography, limited resources, and lack of anonymity.

If a person does leave a domestic violence situation where are they going to go? In Atchison County, the victim will likely still live in the same town or within a 15 minute drive to a nearby town unless they leave the area completely. That would mean leaving their family, their support system, and possibly their job. These are all resources that they are going to need. When children are involved that could mean leaving the home they were raised in, their friends, and their school.

There are also fewer economic resources in our area. People who are suffering from financial abuse may find it hard to find a job that will support them if they leave. There is no public transportation in a rural area, so if leaving the abuse means leaving the vehicle as well, there is no way to get back and for to work to support yourself and children.

The final challenge is the lack of anonymity. Everyone knows everyone in Atchison County, and most of the time that is a great thing, but for people in domestic violence situations that can lead to concerns of being judged (whether real or perceived). No one wants to be the main topic of the Atchison County rumor mill. There is also a very strong possibility that the victim or the abuser knows the police officers, EMTs, nurses, doctor, and judges. These are all people who are there to help but telling someone who knows your whole family or has known you since childhood about abuse you have been through isn’t easy, let alone that most victims have lost trust in everyone.

For the month of October (as well as the rest of the year) put yourself in someone else’s shoes and remember to be kind!