The following incarcerations were recorded from October 9 to 14, 2023, at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Jessica Koontz, 31, Mound City, Missouri, was arrested at 11:00 a.m. October 12, 2023, in St. Joseph, Missouri, by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office for: Probation Violation Warrant.