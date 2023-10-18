The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Trustee’s Deed: Filed October 10, 2023, by Donnie and Dianne Dockins, Co-Trustees of the Four D Living Trust, to Donnie Dockins and Dianne Dockins for land in Section 23, Township 65, Range 40, Block 22, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed October 10, 2023, by Ellen Earlene Hicks to Susan Pointer and Larry Dean Hicks for Lots 8, 9, and 10, Block 4, Eighth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Co-Trustee’s Deed: Filed October 10, 2023, by Norann Kay and Jane Adkins, Co-Trustees of the Ellabelle Sipple Family Trust, to Norann Kay for land in Sections 5, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Co-Trustee’s Deed: Filed October 10, 2023, by Norann Kay and Jane Adkins, Co-Trustees of the Ellabelle Sipple Family Trust, to Jane Adkins for land in Sections 5, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 11, 2023, by AMF Land Co., LLC, Flair Farms, LLC, to Shawn Holly and Rick Fishback, Jr., for land in Sections 2 and 11, Township 66, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.