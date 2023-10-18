ACDC’s countywide shop local event is just around the corner!

The main event of Atchison County Development Corporation will be Thursday, November 17, with many stores in Atchison County staying open until 8:00 p.m. and offering specials or highlighting specific products. This year, stores may choose to participate during their regular hours on Friday as well, in order to give shoppers an additional day to fill their passports! Please plan to support our local businesses during #ShopAC and throughout this season of giving.

Atchison County retailers (public locations only) who would like to be included in this year’s event should contact ACDC (660-744-6562; acdc@atchisoncounty.org) by Thursday, November 2.