The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of October 16-22.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to buckle up, put your phone down, slow down and move over in work zones.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from the Missouri River to G Avenue to through November 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 46 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, October 16-20

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from the Nebraska State line to Route M, October 16-20