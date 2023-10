A spaghetti dinner and baked goods auction will be held Sunday, October 22, at the Tarkio Community Building. Dinner will start at 5:00 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6:00 p.m. All proceeds will be supporting the East Atchison K-12 wrestling programs.

If you would like to donate to the auction, please bring your items to the Community Building the day of from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Come out and support the EA youth, junior high, and high school wrestlers!