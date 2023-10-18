The Women’s Evening Edition (WEE) group at the Fairfax Methodist Church will host a ham dinner and basket auction Sunday, October 29, 2023. The dine-in meal starts at 11:30 a.m. Carry-out meals may be picked up from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. (call 660-686-3314 from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.). After 11:30 a.m, carry-outs must go through the line.

Free-will donations will be accepted for the dinner. The meal consists of ham, green beans, cheesy potatoes, rolls, salads, drinks and of course, yummy desserts.

There will be baskets (each will have its own “theme”) which will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. In addition, there will also be some homemade and handmade items, along with several smaller items of interest to kids so they can experience bidding. Auctioning will begin at approximately 12:15 p.m. People are welcome to come enjoy the meal during the auction even if they don’t care to participate in bidding!

Event proceeds will go towards local WEE projects: C.A.R.E., Fairfax R-3 Backpack Buddies, After Prom, Prison Ministry of Fairfax Methodist Church, Tarkio/Westboro, Food Pantry and more.

The dinner and auction are open to all of the community. It’s always a fun time and great fellowship! The Fairfax Methodist Church is located at 305 N. Broadway. An elevator is located at the northwest corner of the church, or you can enter through the south doors.