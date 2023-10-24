The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety are asking people to take the Buckle Up Phone Down Challenge during the seventh annual BUPD Day Wednesday, October 25. Of the more than 500 fatalities in Missouri so far this year, 61% were unbuckled. Distracted driving is the leading cause of crashes in Missouri and the United States. Buckling up every trip and putting the phone down when you get behind the wheel are two simple life-saving actions.

Missourians can take the BUPD challenge at modot.org or http://buckleupphonedown.com/.