A Tarkio, Missouri, driver received moderate injuries in a crash Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 2:25 p.m. in Atchison County. The wreck took place when a 2006 Honda, driven by Hunter Tunnell, 23, was heading northbound on Hwy O. one mile east of Tarkio. Tunnell lost control of the vehicle and the Honda overturned, ejecting Tunnell. He was wearing a safety device, but was moderately injured. He was transported by an Atchison-Holt ambulance to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri.

The 2006 Honda sustained moderate damage and was removed from the scene by a private party. Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper J.D. Schmedding investigated. He was assisted by the Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service.